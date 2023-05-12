Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,251. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.