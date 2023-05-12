Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 183,660 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

