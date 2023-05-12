Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after buying an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

KOF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

