Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

