Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

