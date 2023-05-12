Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $134,513.62 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cohu Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Cohu stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.57.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
