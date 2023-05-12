Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $65.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.32.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

