Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Down 18.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Coles Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

