Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

CMCSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

