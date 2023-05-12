Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

CMCSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

