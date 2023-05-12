Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director John D. Illgen Sells 2,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

CWBC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

