Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.74. 849,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,968,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.70.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

