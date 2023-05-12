Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.74. 849,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,968,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.70.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
