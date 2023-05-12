Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 968,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,711. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements.

