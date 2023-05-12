Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,217,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

