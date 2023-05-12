Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 37418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

