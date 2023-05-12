Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Richard Sands Sells 3,858,476 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $227.75. The stock had a trading volume of 969,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,355. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.