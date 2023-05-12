Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.20

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 350728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 236,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.