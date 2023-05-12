Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells $1,563,301.88 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corning by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

