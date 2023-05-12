Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 642,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,566. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.