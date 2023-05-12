Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 642,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,566. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.