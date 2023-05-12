Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Costamare worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 179.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.02 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.