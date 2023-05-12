Counos Coin (CCA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00301372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.