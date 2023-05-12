Cowen AND Company LLC Has $129,000 Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,629 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380,547 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the period.

Shares of CLINR stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

