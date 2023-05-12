Cowen AND Company LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWACW)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWACW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,767,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,909 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWACW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.