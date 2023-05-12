Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $364,000 in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Slam by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Slam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Slam by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Slam by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

