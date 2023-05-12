Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $53,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of SVIIR opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (SVIIR)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVIIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.