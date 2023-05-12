Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $53,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVIIR opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVIIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.