Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 147,829 Shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,829 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in NorthView Acquisition were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

