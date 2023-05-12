Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

GBTG stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

