CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSE CVU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,556. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

