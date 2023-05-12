CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
NYSE CVU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,556. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
About CPI Aerostructures
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.