Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Crane NXT Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CXT stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About Crane NXT
