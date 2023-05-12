Credit Suisse Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $450.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $392.05 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day moving average is $368.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.