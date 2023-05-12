Credit Suisse Group Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $96.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CVS stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

