Credit Suisse Group Raises ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $9.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ContextLogic Price Performance
NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $177.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $0.60. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -15.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ContextLogic by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
