Credit Suisse Group Raises ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $9.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ContextLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $177.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $0.60. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 18,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $483,991.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $483,991.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $156,395.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,276 shares of company stock valued at $690,611 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ContextLogic by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.