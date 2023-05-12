Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Shares Up 38.6%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) shot up 38.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 64,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 17,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Creek Road Miners
Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.