Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Shares Up 38.6%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) shot up 38.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 64,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 17,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Creek Road Miners



Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

