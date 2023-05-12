Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crescent Energy

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

