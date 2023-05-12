Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,518 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESW stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.

