Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Huber Research cut Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CRTO opened at $31.22 on Monday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

