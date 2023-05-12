Critical Contrast: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $145.23 million 0.38 $7.92 million $0.34 13.00 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.56 -$229.99 million $0.33 16.06

Profitability

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lanvin Group. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 2.94% 6.06% 4.80% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.24%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Lanvin Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

