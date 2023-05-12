Cronos Price Hits $0.0617 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $9.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.