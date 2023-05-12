Crown Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.91. 2,225,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.