Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,698. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

