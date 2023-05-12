CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 8.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 556,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 994,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CureVac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,126.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.