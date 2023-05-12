CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 8.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 556,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 994,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
