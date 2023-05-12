Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

