CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.59

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.59 and traded as high as $102.70. CVR Partners shares last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 187,960 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.23 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 35.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $10.43 dividend. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in CVR Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

