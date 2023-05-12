Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,787 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

