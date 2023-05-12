Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the April 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,374.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCHPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.04) to GBX 4,000 ($50.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

