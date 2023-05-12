DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 33.3%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,211,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 569,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.