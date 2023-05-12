Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $375.21. 235,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.61.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

