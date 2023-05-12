Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $7.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 343,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,869. BRC has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in BRC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth about $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

