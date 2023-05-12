Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $7.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 343,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,869. BRC has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in BRC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth about $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
