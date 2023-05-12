Diageo (LON:DGE) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.31) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.78) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 93.50 ($1.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,526 ($44.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,205,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The stock has a market cap of £79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,616.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,633.84. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15). Over the last three months, insiders bought 468 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,844. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

