Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 120,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,084. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

